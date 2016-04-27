(Adds comments from government, background)
By Anthony Esposito and Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO, April 27 A top court ruled on
Wednesday that key provisions of Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet's landmark labor reform were unconstitutional,
invalidating parts of the legislation just weeks before it was
due to take effect.
The reform, aimed at strengthening organized labor in the
South American country, was passed by the Senate in March after
a bruising battle that opened divisions within the governing
Nueva Mayoria coalition.
In a last-ditch attempt to derail it, conservative lawmakers
had filed a motion against some aspects of the bill in Chile's
Constitutional Tribunal.
In a 6-4 decision, the Tribunal rejected as unconstitutional
a provision that said companies could only negotiate with
legally designated unions during collective wage talks. It also
rejected part of a measure that prohibited companies from
extending benefits resulting from bargaining agreements to
non-unionized employees.
The full details of the court's ruling were not yet
available.
"This is not good news for the freedom of unions and for
unionized workers," government spokesman Marcelo Diaz said from
the Moneda presidential palace.
"And this is also bad news for the reputation of the country
because we can not adhere to the international standards to
which we are bound."
Labor Minister Ximena Rincon said the government would await
the entire text of the decision before deciding on next steps,
but warned the president could veto the parts of the bill in
dispute, sending them back to Congress for changes.
Rincon also criticized opposition lawmakers for resorting to
the courts to defeat the bill.
The opposition rejected the government's criticism.
"For more than a year and a half we told the government, in
all manner of ways, that their intention of giving unions a
monopoly and obligating workers to join a union in order to get
the benefits (that are negotiated) was unjust and
unconstitutional," said opposition Senator Andres Allamand.
The decision could heap pressure on the already unpopular
Bachelet at a time when she is trying to promote additional
reforms.
Chileans took to social media to say they were planning
demonstrations on International Workers' Day on May 1 to protest
the court's decision.
(Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito & Gram Slattery;
Editing by Tom Brown, Toni Reinhold)