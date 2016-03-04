By Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO, March 4 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet this week made concessions on key aspects of a
comprehensive labor reform bill in response to objections by
centrists in her own coalition, but lawmakers say that may not
be enough to get it through Congress.
The reform is intended to give unions more power: Socialist
Bachelet and leftist lawmakers argue it is necessary to level
the playing field in a country with loose labor laws and biting
inequality.
As Congress returned after the summer recess this week,
however, centrist senators from Bachelet's Nueva Mayoria
coalition forced the president to water down some of the bill's
central provisions, citing potential effects on Chile's economy.
The reform has been opposed by many business leaders, who
say it will lead to cost increases in the country's largest
economic sectors, notably mining and agriculture.
With a slim majority in the Senate, Bachelet needs the
support of the centrist bloc to push through the bill's key
provisions.
So the government this week offered to slightly loosen a
restriction on replacing striking workers and modify a provision
that gives unions, rather than companies, the power to
distribute benefits resulting from collective bargaining
agreements.
But it largely held firm on a measure allowing unions from
different companies to join forces, which mining companies say
would raise costs.
A vote in the Senate on the reform is scheduled for next
Wednesday, but lawmakers are unsure which sections of the bill
will pass and what form they will take.
"I don't know if the votes for each part are there
honestly," Manuel Antonio Matta, a senator for the centrist
Christian Democrats, told Reuters.
Lawyers and lawmakers also say the changes made in the
Senate mean that the bill may need to be reconciled with the
version passed by the Chamber of Deputies nine months ago.
That would probably lead to delays of several weeks, if not
longer, labor lawyers say, because lawmakers would then have
opportunities to make further modifications. That in turn would
anger leftists, political analysts say, and likely bolster
criticism of Bachelet, who is already struggling with low
approval ratings.
And it could mean Bachelet, midway through her four-year
term, will fail in her aim to have the labor reform wrapped up
by her annual mid-May address to the nation, the lawyers said.
In her first year, Bachelet achieved passage of education,
tax and electoral reforms, but her second year was overshadowed
by scandal, said political columnist Kenneth Bunker.
"Now, she needs to present results," he said.
