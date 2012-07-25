* Firms hit by transport, fuel costs and lower power prices * Endesa Chile Q2 net profit skidded 45.7 pct * Enersis Q2 profit plummeted 41.5 pct SANTIAGO, July 25 Regional energy generator Endesa Chile and its parent company Enersis both saw their second-quarter profits plummet more than 40 percent on higher fuel and transport costs as well as lower average energy prices, the companies said on Wednesday. Endesa Chile , the country's leading electricity generator, said its second-quarter net profit skidded 45.7 percent from the same period a year earlier to 35.213 billion pesos ($70 million). For its part, regional energy group Enersis saw its net profit sink 41.5 percent between April and June compared with the same period last year to 61.960 billion pesos. "The better results obtained in the distribution business in Colombia and Chile, as well as the better results in the generation business in Colombia and Brazil, managed to compensate to an extent the lower generation business in Chile, Peru and Argentina and distribution arms in Argentina, Peru and Brazil," Enersis said in a statement. Enersis has transmission and distribution operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, the same nations where Endesa generates energy. Chile has been grappling with an energy squeeze for years. A devastating earthquake in early 2010, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches. Endesa Chile's revenue rose 0.2 percent in the quarter to 603.13 billion pesos, while revenue of Enersis increased 1.6 percent to 1.65 trillion pesos.