SANTIAGO Dec 12 A caller into a radio show
shocked Chile this week with a chilling confession of executions
he had taken part in as a conscript during Chile's military
dictatorship, and the socialist party said a judge had ordered
his arrest.
A caller to the "Chacotero Sentimental" radio station on
Wednesday, who identified himself as 62-year-old "Alberto",
began talking about a love affair but then moved on to
describing how he had executed people during the 1970s.
The brutal dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet ruled Chile
between 1973 and 1990, when an estimated 3,200 people were
murdered and another 28,000 tortured by the state. Many of the
victims had been affiliated with the socialist government of
Salvador Allende, who was deposed in a 1973 coup.
Courts are still hearing cases of those accused of human
rights abuses.
"Alberto's" sometimes rambling call to the station described
with little apparent remorse how "we took some of these guys out
into the countryside and shot them in the head".
"We blew them up. They fell apart. Nothing was left of them.
Not even their shadow," he told the stunned radio presenter.
"But you killed people!" said the presenter, Roberto
Artiagoitia.
"I was obliged, otherwise the military would have killed
me," he replied. He said he did not know how many people he had
executed, but that it was "more than" 10.
Reports of the radio show spread quickly via social media.
Local media said that the police traced the call, arresting a
man identified as 62-year-old Guillermo Reyes.
Chile's socialist party said on Friday that Reyes was being
investigated by a human rights judge over the execution of two
members of its party in the 1970s.
Some politicians on the right still defend Pinochet's
legacy, saying the coup saved Chile from Allende's Marxist
agenda. For years, conservatives blocked attempts to prosecute
members of the military accused of dictatorship-era abuses.
However, polls show support for Pinochet has declined among
Chileans in recent years, while prosecutions for human rights
abuses have risen.
