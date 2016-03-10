(Repeats with no changes to the text.)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, March 9 A deadly algal bloom has hit
the world's second biggest salmon exporter, Chile, where nearly
23 million fish have already died and the economic impact from
lost production is seen soaring to $800 million, industry and
government sources told Reuters.
There are so many dead fish, they could easily fill 14
olympic-size swimming pools, said Jose Miguel Burgos, the head
of the government's Sernapesca fisheries body.
Unusually high ocean temperatures, due in large part to the
El Niño weather phenomenon, have fueled the algal bloom that has
affected 37 of the nearly 415 salmon farms operating in southern
Chile. Most of the farms are in ocean enclosures or in
estuaries.
"Temperatures are 2 to 4 degrees (Celsius) above average for
this time of the year, there's a lot of sunlight, a lack of rain
and very mild winds, all of which are conditions for the micro
algae to appear," said Burgos.
El Niño leads to hotter sea temperatures in the west Pacific
Ocean, which means more rain falls on South America and less in
Australia and South East Asia.
But for Liesbeth van der Meer, who heads the Oceana
environmental group in Chile, runoff from neighboring livestock
creates concentrations of nitrogen that when mixed with the
above-normal temperatures, create the ideal scenario for the
algae to grow.
Salmon farms near the southern city of Puerto Montt and the
Chiloe island have borne the brunt of the toxic algal bloom.
Producers Marine Harvest, Australis Seafoods
, Compania Pesquera Camanchaca, Blumar
, Multiexport Foods, Cermaq Group AS
and Empresas AquaChile have all seen some of their
salmon farms affected, according to data provided by the Economy
Ministry and company filings with Chile's SVS securities
regulator.
"The loss is likely equivalent to somewhere between 15 and
20 percent of Chile's total production for the year ... the
forecast for 2016 was around 750,000 to 760,000 tonnes but now
that's reduced to around 650,000 tonnes," said Burgos.
The 100,000 tonnes in lost production, which includes
Atlantic salmon, Coho and trout, is equivalent to some $800
million in exports, he added.
Chile, the second largest salmon producer after Norway, last
year exported $4.5 billion of farmed salmon, on 800,000 tonnes
of shipments.
Additionally, the situation will likely lead to job losses
in the sector, according to industry group SalmonChile.
Cutting their losses, producers convert those fish that can
be saved into fishmeal, while the fish killed by the algal bloom
are not destined for human consumption, the group added.
The latest blow to the local industry comes as Chile's
salmon farmers are using record levels of antibiotics to treat a
virulent and pervasive bacteria, driving away some U.S.
retailers.
(Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito; Additional
reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Sandra Maler)