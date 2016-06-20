SANTIAGO, June 20 Chile's government said on
Monday that it is putting in place stricter regulations for
salmon farmers to combat wide-spread infections that have killed
millions of fish and caused hefty financial losses for companies
in recent years.
The regulatory changes are aimed at having salmon farmers in
Chile, the world's second-biggest salmon producer after Norway,
reduce the density of fish in pens and space farms further
apart.
"This is a set of very complex measures aimed at taking care
of the health of our (salmon industry)," Raul Sunico, the
undersecretary for the Chilean government's Subpesca fishing and
aquaculture body, told reporters.
Regulators will also require fish pens to be certified so as
to avoid salmon from escaping. Escaped salmon have wreaked havoc
in Chile's rivers, as the ravenous fish eat most of the native
fish population.
The coastal waters are awash with a bacteria known as SRS,
or Piscirickettsiosis. The bacteria causes lesions and
hemorrhaging in infected fish, and swells their kidneys and
spleens, eventually killing them.
Unable to find an effective vaccine to treat the virulent
and pervasive bacteria, salmon producers have been using record
amounts of antibiotics in recent years, driving away some U.S.
retailers. They intensified their usage of antibiotics in 2015
from the previous year, government statistics showed earlier
this month.
In 2007, the ISA virus devastated Chile's farmed-salmon
industry, killing more than half of all fish.
Chilean companies AquaChile, Blumar,
Camanchaca, Australis Seafoods, Multiexport
Foods, Invermar, and the local unit of
Norway's Marine Harvest have salmon farming operations
in the nation.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by
Alan Crosby)