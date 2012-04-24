* Santander Chile could lend up to $4 billion this year
* Bank could lend $6 bln if Chile grows above 5 pct
SANTIAGO, April 24 Santander Chile aims
to increase loans by about $4 billion or about 10 percent to 12
percent this year, the bank's president said on Tuesday.
Chile's largest bank added it planned to invest $450 million
in the 2012 to 2014 period to expand operations and improve
service.
Santander Chile's outstanding loan portfolio totaled 17.35
trillion pesos ($33.43 billion) at the end of December 2011,
according to data on the banking regulator's website.
"The bank is ready and has the capital and liquidity to lend
$4.0 billion this year," Santander Chile's president, Mauricio
Larrain, told journalists on the sidelines of the company's
shareholders meeting.
Santander Chile could even increase loans by $6.0 billion if
Chile's economy grows above 5 percent this year, the bank's
general manager Claudio Melandri said.
Chile's economy, the world's top copper producer, is seen
expanding between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year,
according to the country's central bank.