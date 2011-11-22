Nov 22 Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) will sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile STG.SN (SAN.N) to help meet regulations on capital requirements, the Chilean subsidiary said in a statement.

Spain's Santander aims to boost its core capital to 10 percent by June 30, Santander Chile said in a statement issued in New York overnight. Chilean media estimated the stake sale could raise just over $1 billion.

While global regulators are asking banks to hold a minimum of 7 percent capital from 2013, the European Banking Authority has insisted that European banks go a step further and bolster their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent by mid-2012.

European governments want to make sure that banks in their region can cope with another round of writedowns of European debt amid euro zone financial turbulence, as the institutes in Europe are by far the biggest creditors of euro governments.