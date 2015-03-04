* Owners of Banco Penta charged with tax evasion, bribery
* Politicians also being probed
* Case is latest in wave of political and financial scandals
SANTIAGO, March 4 Charges of bribery and tax
evasion were formally pressed against the owners of a Chilean
financial company on Wednesday, in a probe that has sucked in
business leaders and politicians and angered Chileans.
Investigators formalized the allegations against Carlos
Delano and Carlos Lavin, owners of Banco Penta, which has
insurance operations and controls private health group Banmedica
.
The prosecutors have asked the judge to hold Delano and
Lavin in custody pending trial.
A probe into fake receipts allegedly used by the Penta
owners to dodge taxes has widened. Prosecutors say they now have
evidence that such receipts were also used to make illegal
campaign finance contributions, principally to the right-wing
UDI party.
The scandal has caused waves in Chile, which is proud of its
reputation as a relatively corruption-free part of Latin America
but has been buffeted by a number of cases over the last year
that have weakened trust in the business and political elite.
Thursday's hearing was covered live throughout the day by
local broadcasters, with protesters outside the courts shouting
abuse at the accused as they emerged.
Prosecutor Carlos Gajardo said that Penta had become "a
machine to defraud tax authorities".
But Lavin said the prosecutors' request for pre-trial
detention was "inappropriate".
"I am no mafioso," he said to reporters outside the court.
The prosecutors said they were also looking at pressing
charges against eight others for bribery and money laundering,
including Pablo Wagner, who was a junior mining minister during
the last right-wing administration.
The case has weighed on the popularity of the UDI, already
tainted in many Chileans' eyes by its links to the 1973-1990
dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
Last year, Pinochet's former son-in-law Julio Ponce,
chairman of massive nitrates firm SQM, was fined by
regulators for his role in an illicit trading ring, alongside
other executives and brokers.
But the center-left government of Michelle Bachelet has not
been left untouched by scandal. Last month, her son resigned
from his position as head of her charitable foundation after
accusations that he and his wife used political connections to
get privileged access to a bank loan.
The judge in the Penta case will decide by the end of the
week whether to hold Lavin and Delano in custody, once the
defense has set out its case.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing
by David Gregorio)