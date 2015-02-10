(Adds comments, details)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO Feb 10 Members of Chilean President
Michelle Bachelet's family were given privileged access to a
bank loan, the government acknowledged this week, a revelation
that threatens to weaken the government's popularity and
undermine scandal-weary Chileans' trust in politicians.
Bachelet's daughter-in-law, Natalia Compagnon, obtained a
loan worth around $10 million to buy land on behalf of a company
in which she owns a 50 percent stake, news magazine Que Pasa
first reported last week.
Compagnon clinched the loan during the 2013 election
campaign after meeting with Banco de Chile vice-president
Andronico Luksic, one of Chile's wealthiest men and a member of
the family that controls the bank. Bachelet's son and
Compagnon's husband, Sebastian Davalos, was also present at the
meeting.
The land in question is now being sold at a profit of about
3 billion pesos ($4.79 million).
Although there is no indication that anything illegal took
place, the claims have caused waves in Chile and triggered
accusations from the opposition that Compagnon and Davalos took
advantage of their family's position to obtain credit and make
money.
The center-left government's acting finance minister,
Alejandro Micco, said in an interview with local radio station
ADN that there was "nothing irregular" about the loan, but
added: "Without doubt not everyone has access to the president
of the bank."
The revelations will not help Bachelet, who already has her
hands full pushing through an ambitious and at times
controversial reform agenda against the backdrop of a slowing
economy.
The president, who is on vacation during the parliamentary
summer recess, has not commented.
But her son will likely have to resign from his position as
her representative at the head of a charitable foundation,
political analyst Pablo Salvat said.
"Will it affect (Bachelet's) popularity? Probably. We
mustn't forget we're in a climate of general unease and
discredit of the political elite," Salvat said.
Although Chile is usually regarded as having low levels of
corruption by Latin American standards, the events come hot on
the heels of a campaign financing scandal that has hurt the
popularity of the right-wing opposition.
Analysts said trust in the main political parties, which
recent polls have shown is in decline, will likely be eroded
further.
"For the skeptics this is confirmation of the common-sense
perception that the ethics framework is insufficient and affects
everyone, and it undermines institutional value and
credibility," political analyst Guillermo Holzmann said.
($1=626.2600 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)