SANTIAGO Feb 10 Members of Chilean President
Michelle Bachelet's family were given privileged access to a
bank loan, the government acknowledged this week, a revelation
that threatens to weaken the government's popularity and
undermine scandal-weary Chileans' trust in politicians.
Bachelet's daughter-in-law, Natalia Compagnon, obtained a
loan worth around $10 million to buy land on behalf of the
company in which she owns a 50 percent stake, news magazine Que
Pasa first reported last week.
Compagnon clinched the loan during the 2013 election
campaign after meeting with Banco de Chile vice-president
Andronico Luksic, one of Chile's wealthiest men and a member of
the family that controls the bank.
Bachelet's son, Sebastian Davalos, who serves as the
president's representative at the head of a charitable
foundation, was also present at the meeting.
The land in question is now being sold at a profit of about
3 billion pesos ($4.79 million).
Although there is no indication that anything illegal took
place, the claims have caused waves in Chile and triggered
accusations from the opposition that Compagnon and Davalos took
advantage of their family's position to obtain credit and make
money.
The center-left government's acting finance minister,
Alejandro Micco, said in an interview with local radio station
ADN that there was "nothing irregular" about the loan, but
added: "Without doubt not everyone has access to the president
of the bank".
The revelations will not help Bachelet, who already has her
hands full pushing through an ambitious and at times
controversial reform agenda against the backdrop of a slowing
economy.
Coming amid a campaign financing scandal that has hurt the
popularity of the right-wing opposition, they also threaten to
further weaken trust in the main political parties, which recent
polls have shown is in decline.
($1=626.2600 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)