(Adds broker comment, share price, Canada's Potash Corp stake)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO, March 17 SQM fertilizer company has
fired its chief executive after it became embroiled in an
election campaign financing scandal that has rocked the Chilean
establishment, tainting business leaders and politicians with
close links to the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
SQM, which has the rights to some of the world's
largest reserves of nitrates and lithium, said after a board
meeting on Monday night that it had "agreed to terminate" the
contract of CEO Patricio Contesse, who was with the company for
more than 25 years.
Shortly after the announcement, SQM said it would
voluntarily comply with a demand this month by Chile's internal
revenue service to hand over tax information for the last six
years. Contesse had tried to block the move but he was rejected
by the courts.
Authorities are investigating whether money from SQM and
other companies was channeled illicitly to electoral campaigns
for the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), Chile's biggest
conservative party.
The head of the UDI resigned March 11. UDI
is part of a right wing coalition with 44 seats in the lower
house of parliament compared with President Michelle Bachelet's
ruling left wing coalition's 67 seats. UDI has eight senators
and Bachelet's coalition 21.
The owners of financial firm Banco Penta have already been
charged with bribery and tax evasion in a scandal that has
angered Chileans, proud of their reputation for being one of the
least corrupt and most investor-friendly economies in Latin
America.
Prosecutors say they have evidence that fake receipts used
by Penta's owners to dodge taxes were used to make illegal
campaign finance contributions.
SQM is no stranger to scandal. Last year, Chile's financial
regulator fined brokers and company executives including
Chairman Julio Ponce, Pinochet's former son-in-law, over market
manipulation.
SQM's deputy CEO and company veteran Patricio de Solminihac
will take over from Contesse, the firm said. Brokers at BanChile
said in a note that the appointment was "good news" and "a first
step towards confronting market worries linked to the company's
corporate governance."
SQM has struggled with lower iodine prices and seen its
shares fall around 10 percent in March. On Tuesday they were
trading flat at 14,200 pesos, valuing the company at around $6
billion.
Canada's Potash Corp owns an approximate 32 percent
stake in SQM's dual share structure and appoints three of the
eight board seats.
(Additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Paul
Simao and Grant McCool)