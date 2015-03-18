(Recasts, adds comments from Potash Corp, updates shares)
By Rosalba O'Brien and Rod Nickel
SANTIAGO/WINNIPEG, March 18 Shares in Chilean
fertilizer group SQM plunged on Wednesday after three board
representatives from Canada's Potash Corp resigned in protest at
its handling of an illicit payments scandal that has shaken the
Chilean establishment.
SQM Vice Chairman Wayne Brownlee, who is also chief
financial officer of Potash Corp, and two directors stepped down
late on Tuesday after clashing with the rest of the board over
whether and how far it should collaborate with a probe by
Chilean authorities.
A quarter of the value of the $6 billion company was wiped
out as investors feared what would come next for SQM, which has
rights to huge nitrate and lithium reserves in Chile.
The development is the latest twist in a campaign financing
saga that has dominated headlines in recent weeks in Chile,
traditionally seen as having less corruption than other Latin
American countries.
Authorities are investigating whether money from SQM and
other companies was siphoned to fund electoral campaigns,
principally for the right-wing UDI, a party with links to the
1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
SQM's chairman and controller is Julio Ponce, Pinochet's
former son in law, who built his stake after the dictator began
selling assets in the 1980s.
Potash Corp , the world's largest fertilizer
company by market value, owns an approximate 32 percent stake in
the dual share structure of SQM ,
although it has flagged that it may not keep that indefinitely.
"Potash Corp and its SQM board representatives have demanded
an exhaustive, transparent and independent investigation," the
Canadian company said in a statement.
"SQM's board has not authorized a review which meets the
standards we expect."
Earlier this week SQM fired its chief executive officer and
said it would comply with demands from the government's internal
revenue service to hand over tax information.
But Potash Corp said requests from its representatives that
SQM fully co-operate were rejected.
"There's a debate on the board and with management on what
(information) and how much and when they should reveal," said
Potash Corp spokesman Randy Burton.
Potash Corp, which heard about the allegations in early
January, wanted an independent committee to have free rein to
look into them, Burton said.
He said it was too soon to know if Potash Corp would rejoin
SQM's board under certain conditions but said those seats remain
available to Potash. Its stake entitles it to three of the eight
voting seats.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Cynthia Osterman)