SANTIAGO, March 25 Chilean fertilizer company
SQM, enmeshed in a tax and illicit campaign financing
scandal, said on Wednesday it has identified about $11 million
in questionable payments from the office of its recently fired
chief executive officer.
On March 20 SQM identified to the internal revenue service
about $11 million in payments between 2009 and 2014 from the
office of its former CEO "that may not meet the requirement to
count as tax expenses under the Chilean tax code because of
insufficient supporting documentation," said new CEO Patricio de
Solminihac said.
Invoices related to the payments were given to authorities,
he said on a call with investors on Wednesday.
Authorities in Chile are investigating whether money from
SQM and other companies was siphoned to fund electoral
campaigns, principally for UDI, a right-wing party that has
links to the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
The owners of financial firm Banco Penta have already been
charged with bribery and tax evasion, and the head of UDI has
resigned.
The scandal has dominated headlines in Chile in recent weeks
and prompted President Michelle Bachelet to announce a
corruption crackdown.
But CEO de Solminihac said on Wednesday he did not believe
the company's mining concessions, which include rights to some
of the world's largest nitrates and lithium reserves in northern
Chile, would be affected.
He said SQM was also conducting an internal probe and fired
Patricio Contesse, the former chief executive and company
veteran, on March 16 for "failure to cooperate."
To protest the board's handling of the situation, three
directors that represented Potash Corp, which owns 32 percent of
SQM, resigned on March 17, sending SQM shares sliding.
SQM said it is planning to re-elect the eight-member board
at its annual general meeting on April 24. Its chairman is
Pinochet's former son-in-law, Julio Ponce.
