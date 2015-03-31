(Adds detail on regulatory investigation)
SANTIAGO, March 31 A tax and illicit payments
scandal at Chilean fertilizer group SQM worsened on
Tuesday as the company took a $7 million charge against
first-quarter earnings and board members faced investigation by
securities regulators.
Authorities in Chile are investigating whether money from
SQM and other companies was siphoned to fund electoral
campaigns, principally for the UDI, a right-wing party that has
links to the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
SQM, which has rights to some of the world's largest nitrate
and lithium reserves, said earlier this month it had identified
around $11 million in improperly documented tax expense payments
from the office of its recently fired chief executive officer.
In a statement on Tuesday it said it was in the process of
amending its annual statements. As a result, around $4 million
in expense-related payments and another $3 million in
interest-related payments had been made and will be charged to
net income in the first quarter 2015.
Additional penalties and tax charges could also be applied
by authorities, SQM said.
"The company cannot guarantee that (external tax) reviews
will not lead to the identification of further situations that
could result in further tax implications," it said.
The campaign financing scandal has rocked the Chilean
establishment and led investors to question governance at the
company. Its board is led by controlling shareholder Julio
Ponce, Pinochet's former son-in-law.
Three board members appointed by Canadian stakeholder Potash
Corp have resigned in protest.
Ex-CEO Patricio Contesse and new CEO Patricio de Solminihac
both gave evidence at the national tax authority's headquarters
in Santiago on Tuesday.
The Chilean securities regulator, the SVS, said it was
investigating Ponce and other members of the board for failure
to inform the market of events in a timely way.
The board members now have a chance to defend their actions
and depending on the outcome of the investigation may face
sanctions from the regulator.
Shares in SQM , which is listed in
Santiago and has actively-traded ADRs on the Nasdaq, have been
hit hard by the scandal, falling some 30 percent since the start
of March.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)