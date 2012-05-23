BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
SANTIAGO May 23 The local arm of Scotiabank on Wednesday placed around $89 million worth of inflation-indexed peso unit bonds at a yield of 3.70 percent on the local market on Wednesday, a source at the Santiago Stock Exchange said.
The bonds have a 10-year maturity.
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately