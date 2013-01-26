SANTIAGO Jan 26 Siemens wants to
grow in Latin America and intends to maintain its investment
pace in the dynamically-growing region, the CEO for South
America, excluding Brazil, told Reuters on Saturday.
The German conglomerate had said on Wednesday it would stick
with its focus on cost cuts to catch up with peers such as
General Electric as a weak global economy saps demand for
factory equipment.
Daniel Fernandez said mining, energy and infrastructure are
the most interesting sectors in export-dependent Latin America,
which has significant metal wealth, growing power needs and
growing cities.
"Latin America is a very interesting market ... today it's
more interesting than ever," Fernandez said on the sidelines of
the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and
European Union (EU) business summit.
"We want to continue growing strongly in Chile and the other
Latin American countries. We've already been growing strongly
and we're going to maintain this rhythm with which we'll better
our local presence."
Fernandez declined to give details of the company's
investment plans. He added Siemens is not interested in selling
assets in Latin America.
The engineering group makes products ranging from fast
trains and gas turbines to hearing aids.
EU leaders took their hunt for economic growth to Latin
America this weekend as the bloc tries to emerge from three
years of crisis.