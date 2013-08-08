SANTIAGO Aug 8 Shareholders of financially-troubled Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc, one of the country's largest supermarket chains, approved $600 million in equity financing on Thursday.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the company's finances, in particular to "reduce short-term debt and make solvent the investment needs in fixed income," SMU said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SMU said it is looking to sell home-improvement chain Construmart, distributor Dipac, and Peruvian grocery chain Mayorsa to raise cash after an accounting error led it to breach debt covenants.

The company, which is unlisted and controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, has also put its 40 percent stake in supermarket chain Monserrat on the selling block. In all, it wants to raise an additional $300 million to $400 million with its asset sales.

"With the approval of this capital increase and with the implementation of the (cost reduction and asset sale) plans, the company will be able to greatly reduce its debt and be better equipped to face organic growth over the coming three years," SMU added.