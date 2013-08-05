BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl says Electra Private Equity Partners to sell up to 26.7 mln shares in company
* Electra Private Equity Partners 2006 Scottish LP intends to sell up to 26.7 million ordinary shares in hollywood bowl
SANTIAGO Aug 5 Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc, one of the country's largest supermarket chains, is looking to sell some businesses to raise cash after an accounting error led it to breach debt covenants.
SMU, which is unlisted and controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, said in a statement on Monday that it was looking to sell home-improvement chain Construmart, distributor Dipac, and Peruvian grocery chain Mayorsa.
The company, which has also put its 40 percent stake in supermarket chain Monserrat on the block, wants to raise between $300 million and $400 million.
Last month, SMU said reporting errors had led it to be in violation of some bond covenants and that it planned to raise up to $500 million in a capital increase. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Recommends to allocate 15.0 million zlotys ($3.77 million) for FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9776 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)