SANTIAGO, March 13 Chilean technology company
Sonda SA said on Thursday it had acquired Brazil-based
information technology service provider CTIS for around $170
million, expanding its presence in Latin America's largest
market.
"This acquisition will allow Sonda to incorporate an
excellent client portfolio with long-term contracts,
complimentary (services) and increasing coverage in states like
Brasilia and Brazil's northeast, significantly boosting our
operations in Latin America's largest information technology
market," said Sonda president Mario Pavon.
Sonda said the final acquisition price could increase $36
million depending on CTIS' earnings in 2014 through 2018.
CTIS posted sales of nearly $358 million in 2013.
