SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chilean information technology firm Sonda plans to invest $700 million between 2013 and 2015, with emphasis on regional powerhouse Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The firm plans to spend $500 million on acquisitions and $200 million on organic growth, it said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

An up to $311 million capital increase will fund 40 percent of the investment plan, the firm's own resources will provide another 40 percent and the remainder will be financed through debt, Sonda said.