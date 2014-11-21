UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
SANTIAGO Nov 21 Chile, Latin America's highest-rated sovereign, has hired Citigroup, HSBC and Santander banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a possible bond sale, IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported on Friday.
The possible sovereign bond issue, which would be Chile's first since 2012, comes as government spending is set to rise nearly 10 percent next year in a bid to boost investment in education and healthcare and counteract a slowing economy.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.