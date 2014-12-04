SANTIAGO Dec 4 A telescope that will be the
world's largest when completed could face a delay to start-up as
its European backers wait for Brazil to commit to the funding
needed for it to be fully operational.
The European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) will have a
primary mirror 39 meters (43 yards) in diameter, allowing it to
gather around 15 times more light than the largest optical
telescopes now functioning.
The tip of a mountain high in the Chilean desert was removed
in June so site clearance could get under way, with the
telescope slated to reach "first light" in 2024.
But that could now be delayed until 2026, said its operators
the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Thursday.
Full funding of construction is dependent on Brazil becoming
the first non-European country to join the ESO, but that has not
yet happened. The process is under way but still needs to gain
congressional approval in Brazil, where support for it has been
patchy.
"It became clear by mid-2014 that the ongoing day-to-day
delay was posing an increasing risk to the project and to the
scientific aspirations of the ESO community," said the ESO in a
report of a meeting its council held this week.
The organization has responded by dividing the construction
into two phases. It gave the green-light this week to the first
phase, which implies spending of around 1 billion euros ($1.2
billion) and does not require Brazil's participation.
That will mean it can begin building, with contracts for the
dome, main structure and some instruments due to be awarded next
year.
However, unless additional funds can be identified, the
two-step phase means completion could be delayed to 2026, it
said.
Should Brazil finish its ratification - and start paying its
130 million-euro accession fee - by early 2017, then the ESO
said it should be able to stick to its original plan.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)