SANTIAGO Aug 28 SQM, the Chilean fertilizer,
iodine and lithium producer, is cutting its planned spending for
this year and said it will invest even less in 2014, in the wake
of the dismantling of one of the world's two big potash cartels.
Russia's Uralkali quit the Belarusian
Potash Co (BPC) in July, heralding a price war for the key crop
nutrient and spooking potash producers around the world.
Shares in SQM have slumped about 30 percent
since then. The company, which had just under 3 percent of
global potassium chloride sales in 2012, said late on Tuesday
that it was not yet possible to give a reliable estimate on the
effects of Uralkali's move on prices.
The bleak outlook comes on top of a difficult quarter for
SQM, which reported overall sales slipping for the three months
to June and sharply lower net profit, down 44 percent from a
year ago to $107 million.
"We expect capital investment for 2013 to reach around $400
million, below the $500 million estimated previously," SQM said
in its results statement.
"SQM is still considering what its capex will be for 2014,
however it is anticipated that the expenditure will be
significantly below 2013."
The company has ploughed significant sums into increasing
production in recent years, including a new potassium nitrate
plant and a 40 percent increase in potassium chloride output in
the last three years.
Analysts at Chile-based brokerage LarrainVial, cutting their
stance on SQM to 'sell' in the wake of the potash dispute,
estimated that existing pressure on SQM's margins and the
Russian situation could result in realized prices for potassium
chloride in 2014 of around $300 a tonne for the company,
compared to its previous forecast of $471.
SQM's B series shares were trading 1.25 percent lower on
Wednesday morning, underperforming a broadly flat blue-chip IPSA
stock index.