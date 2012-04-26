* Fertilizer producer aims to expand projects, keep output
* 2012 sales seen at $2.4 bln to $2.5 bln - CEO
(Adds 2013 projections, sales forecasts, share movement)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 26 Chilean fertilizer, lithium
and iodine producer Soquimich
(SQM) said on Thursday it planned to invest around $550 million
this year on expansion projects and to maintain output levels at
some properties.
The world's top lithium and iodine producer sees 2012 sales
between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in
2011, CEO Patricio Contesse told Reuters on the sidelines of a
shareholder meeting.
Investment this year and next is seen close to $550 million,
Contesse added. The company's annual report presented to
shareholders put 2012 investment at $500 million.
The company said it aims to increase capacity and returns on
its projects in Chile's mineral-rich north, including expanding
productive capacity at its iodine and nitrate properties and
continuing to increase potassium production.
Net profit at SQM in 2011 jumped 42.8 percent to $545.8
million from 2010, the company said last month.
Shares in SQM were 0.4 percent stronger in midday Thursday
trade, outperforming a 0.6 percent fall on the wider Santiago
blue-chip IPSA stock index.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dale Hudson)