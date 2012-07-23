BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 1.06 percent lower, in line with global equity markets, as reports that more regions in Spain may need financial aid fueled fears that the country may need a bailout.
Regional carrier LATAM Airlines dropped 1.48 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.92 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec decreased 1.62 percent, according to data on the Santiago Stock Exchange's website.
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.