Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has preliminarily ended 0.38 percent lower, as Spain seemed headed closer to a full-scale bailout and Greece's euro zone membership veered into the danger zone. Shipper Vapores dropped 0.89 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap lost 1.21 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec decreased 1.14 percent, according to data on the Santiago Stock Exchange's website.