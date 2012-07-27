Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.42 percent higher, breaking a six-day losing streak, as global stocks rallied on expectations the European Central Bank will tackle high borrowing costs hitting Spain and Italy.

The IPSA, however, was held back from further gains as shares in heavily weighted, Chile-based regional energy company Enersis dropped 3.59 percent and power generator Endesa , which is controlled by Enersis, fell 2.8 percent.

Shares in both companies have taken a big hit on investor concerns about Enersis' planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the Andean country's history.