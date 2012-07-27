BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.42 percent higher, breaking a six-day losing streak, as global stocks rallied on expectations the European Central Bank will tackle high borrowing costs hitting Spain and Italy.
The IPSA, however, was held back from further gains as shares in heavily weighted, Chile-based regional energy company Enersis dropped 3.59 percent and power generator Endesa , which is controlled by Enersis, fell 2.8 percent.
Shares in both companies have taken a big hit on investor concerns about Enersis' planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the Andean country's history.
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa