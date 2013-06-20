China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO, June 20 Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index tumbled to close a preliminary 2.88 percent lower on Thursday, registering its biggest drop in over 20 months after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it may scale back its stimulus measures.
Economic data on Thursday showing Chinese factory activity fell to a nine-month low in June added to the sense of global unease as investors feared emerging market countries will also suffer from falling demand and prices for their commodities exports.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)