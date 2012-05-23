BRIEF-Friedman Industries appoints Mike Taylor as chairman of board
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index traded sharply lower on Wednesday, hovering around four-month intraday lows and tracking losses on global bourses amid growing fears about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
The IPSA last traded down 1.8 percent at 4,160.88 points. Shares fell across the board, led by retail and commodity-related shares.
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California