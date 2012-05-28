Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.14 percent higher, in a day of thin trade as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday. Chilean stocks were pushed up by select shares that gained following the IPSA's recent 11-day losing streak.

Among gainers, flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 2.75 percent, recovering part of its drop of more than 17 percent since the end of March. Pulp and paper producer CMPC climbed 0.73 percent.