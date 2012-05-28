UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.14 percent higher, in a day of thin trade as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday. Chilean stocks were pushed up by select shares that gained following the IPSA's recent 11-day losing streak.
Among gainers, flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 2.75 percent, recovering part of its drop of more than 17 percent since the end of March. Pulp and paper producer CMPC climbed 0.73 percent.
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
LONDON, June 8 Italy's government bond yields and banking stocks fell on Thursday after a report that Italian banks are considering a joint rescue of two ailing Veneto-based lenders.