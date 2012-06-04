CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks gain; data supports
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index last traded 1.5 percent lower at a more than four-month intraday low, on mounting fears about the health of the global economy and the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis. Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines weakened 1.4 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 2.35 percent and industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec decreased 1.3 percent.
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.