BRIEF-Bcbg reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring
* BCBG Max Azria Group - co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index fell a preliminary 1.72 percent, its biggest one-day drop in six months, as investors booked profits and remained cautious over the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis. Among decliners, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 2.60 percent, shipper Vapores fell 2.85 percent and industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec slipped 1.44 percent.
* BCBG Max Azria Group - co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to enter the Thai market later this year in a move to expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia, its founder and chief executive said on Friday.