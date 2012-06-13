BRIEF-CME raises July, Sept margins for corn futures
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.62 percent lower, mirroring overseas equities markets, as investors remained jittery about the euro zone's crisis and anxiously awaited a Greek vote on Sunday.
Among falling stocks, flagship carrier LAN Airlines declined 2.86 percent, shipper Vapores dropped 1.37 percent, and diversified retailer Cencosud lost 1.41 percent.
* Chromadex Corp files for resale from time to time of up to 7.65 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rK2K9T Further company coverage: