Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended higher, mirroring major overseas markets, amid optimism the world's main central banks will provide an injection of economic stimulus to halt a worsening of the euro zone crisis. The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.44 percent higher. Flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 1.63 percent, shipper Vapores increased 2.91 percent and telecommunications firm Entel gained 1.11 percent, according to the stock exchange website.