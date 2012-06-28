BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended virtually flat, sliding a minimal preliminary 0.02 percent and paring its steeper earlier losses, as investors pinned their hopes on a summit of European Union leaders to fix the region's debt crisis.
Among the session's most heavily trades stocks, LATAM Airlines Group dropped 0.67 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud increased 0.8 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 0.34 percent.
* Inovio begins phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer