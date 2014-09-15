(Adds detail on mine, background)
SANTIAGO, Sept 15 The union at the world's
largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, has called a strike for
Sept. 22 and 24, aiming to paralyze activity to win improved
working conditions, the union said on Monday.
In a surprise announcement on Monday evening, the Sindicato
No. 1 union said it would call on its 2,800 members to stage two
24-hour strikes at the mine, which is controlled by global miner
BHP Billiton Plc .
The union, which represents the vast majority of workers at
the mine, said the stoppage would affect mining and port
operations.
Escondida, in northern Chile's copper belt, produced 1.19
million tonnes of copper last year, about 20 percent of the
output from Chile, the world's top copper producer.
The union carried out a similar 24-hour stoppage over pay
and conditions last year, without causing any long-term impact
on copper production. However, it stunned the copper market in
2011 by staging a two-week strike that sent the mine's output
tumbling.
Escondida "systematically infringed on labor norms," the
union said in a statement on Monday, citing overtime, holidays,
hygiene and safety issues. It said on its blog that it held a
series of meetings with company representatives on Thursday.
The stoppage was a "warning," the union said. If the
problems were not resolved, the action would be extended, it
added.
BHP declined to comment.
BHP owns a 57.5 stake in Escondida. Rio Tinto Ltd
holds a 30 percent stake, and Jeco Co Ltd has
10 percent.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by
Sarah Marsh and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Gregorio,
Cynthia Osterman and Steve Orlofsky)