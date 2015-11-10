NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - Chilean financial company Tanner
Servicios Financieros has postponed a US$300m bond sale until
next year as it awaits better market conditions, a source told
IFR on Tuesday.
Tanner (BBB-/BBB-) delayed the sale of a five-year bond on
Friday after US Treasury yields widened in the wake of a
stronger-than-expected jobs print in the US. It had hoped to
return on Monday once market conditions had settled down.
But the deal seemed ill-timed to bankers who questioned why
Tanner would try to print on a key data day, especially amid
speculation about a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.
"We were surprised that they would test the market on Friday
ahead of one the most anticipated economic numbers," said a
syndicate manager.
Some also thought initial talk of 5.5% area too aggressive.
On Friday, that translated into a spread of around 377bp
over Treasuries, or a concession of around 25bp over fair value,
after accounting for an additional 25bp-30bp of curve extension,
said a banker away from the deal.
"It looks on the tight side," said the banker, who had the
company's March 2018s quoted at 100.375 for a spread of 318bp
over US Treasuries.
This comes at a time when investors are largely in defensive
mode ahead of year-end and less willing to take risks on a
relatively small issue from a lesser-known credit.
"It is a smaller (financial entity) and is perhaps more
susceptible in a weakening economic cycle than the average
commercial bank," said the banker.
"I don't know if it is a matter of price, or if it is the
kind of name that people don't want to buy in this environment."
The borrower, which has no need to raise the funds right
away, will likely wait until January to return to market, said
the source.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan acted as leads
on the trade.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)