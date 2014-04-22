(Adds comments from business chamber, finance minister, further
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 22 Chilean forestry firm CMPC
said it would "probably" revise investment plans if a tax bill
currently passing through Congress becomes law, joining a
growing number of companies who say the proposed rules will have
a negative effect on business.
The legislation seeks to gradually increase the country's
tax take in order to fund an education overhaul. That includes
higher corporate taxes and the elimination of a mechanism by
which companies can gain tax exemptions on reinvested profits.
"A great part of the investment that the company has made
has been financed with the reinvestment of profits and these
incentives are obviously going to end from 2017 if the tax
reform is approved," said CMPC Chairman Eliodoro Matte at the
company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
"We are pretty much maxed out credit wise, so probably we
are going to have to revise our investment plan."
Although CMPC is the first major Chilean company to warn it
would likely scale back spending due to the reform, other
business leaders and right-wing opposition politicians are
becoming increasingly vociferous on what they say are changes
that disincentivize investment just as growth in the top copper
exporter is slowing.
"At times you get the feeling that there is a lack of
maturity in the reform in terms of the evaluation of the
possible negative effects on the economy and production," said
Peter Hill, the head of Santiago's chamber of commerce, on
Tuesday, at a meeting of the group to analyze the reform.
Last week, Andronico Luksic, one of Chile's wealthiest
businessmen, criticized the bill and said its effects would be
"negative". His family's bottling and brewing company CCU
will likely be hit by increased taxes on alcohol and
sugary drinks.
However, the government insists the reforms make long-term
sense and are in line with other countries' moves in the path
towards development.
The bill is currently being revised by the lower house
finance committee, which has given the green light to its key
proposals. It is expected to be eventually approved by Congress,
where center-left President Michelle Bachelet commands a
majority.
"We are pleased that the tax reform bill carries on
progressing in the finance committee and having support from an
important majority, which we hope will be the case in the
chamber and Senate," said finance minister Alberto Arenas on
Tuesday.
CMPC is one of Latin America's biggest forestry companies.
Its products include wood, plywood, cellulose used for paper,
cardboard, tissue and boxes.
It was recently downgraded to BBB-, one notch above junk, by
Standard & Poor's as it has taken on debt to fund an expansion
of its giant cellulose plant in Guaiba, Brazil.
Despite the company's concerns, shareholders approved an up
to $250 million capital hike at the meeting.
