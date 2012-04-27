* Bill seeks extra $700 mln to $1 bln a year for education
* Tax proposal raises taxes on companies to 20 pct
* Bill seeks to eliminate "unjustified" exemptions,
distortions
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, April 26 Chile's government on
Thursday proposed a sweeping tax reform that raises levies on
companies to help fund an education overhaul, as it seeks to
quell social protests ahead of local elections seen as a litmus
test for the 2013 presidential race.
Center-right President Sebastian Pinera said his tax reform
bill, which still needs congressional approval, would raise the
income tax rate for companies to 20 percent, lower stamp duty on
credit and increase the annual tax take by $700 million to $1
billion.
The bill, to be presented to Congress on Monday, also seeks
to eliminate tax distortions, incorporate green taxes on
polluting goods and includes a variable tax rate mechanism to
cushion consumers from oil price swings.
"We're going to ask for an additional effort from companies
by increasing their income tax rate from 17 percent to 20
percent," P i nera said in a national televised address.
"Additionally, a series of tax exemptions or distortions
that have been reducing the tax take and aren't justified, will
be corrected or eliminated."
Chile was hit in 2011 by a surge of protests demanding
better and free education, stricter environmental regulation and
greater economic equality, helping yank down Pinera's approval
rating to a paltry 29 percent in March according to pollster
Adimark -- making him the most unpopular leader since General
Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship ended in 1990.
"We inherited a poor financing system for higher education
... Tax reform will allow us to finance (education reform) in a
serious and sustainable way," Pinera added. "One hundred percent
of the additional revenue collected by this reform will be
destined to finance educational reform."
Pinera has said large companies have to make a greater
contribution to a more equitable tax system that will seek to
foster the growth of smaller and medium-sized companies.
Investor-friendly Chile's corporate tax rate would still
remain well below Latin America's average rate of 25.06 percent
in 2011, according to a report by consultancy KPMG.
While Chile's economy grew 6 percent last year, it was rated
the most economically unequal country of the 34-member state
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD.
Additionally, the bill would reduce stamp duty on credit to
0.2 percent from 0.6 percent to help small and mid-sized firms,
Pinera said, adding taxes on hard liquor would rise.
The government hiked royalties on mining companies in 2010
and raised a host of taxes to help finance reconstruction after
the earthquake.