SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in 2010, have voted in favor of a new labor contract, defusing a strike threat, a union leader said on Tuesday.

The union's assembly voted to approve Teck's new offer after the Vancouver-based miner requested government-brokered talks to stave off a strike the union voted for last week, union president Jorge Flores said.

"The assembly has sent us to approve the offer," which includes the salary increase the union had requested, Flores said.

The union has 309 members. The mine's total workforce of around 900 people also includes members of a second union and subcontractors.

World No.1 copper producer Chile was battered by a wave of mining strikes last year as unions sought to leverage record prices.

Teck was not immediately available to comment.