* Union assembly voted in favor of new contract- leader
* Quebrada Blanca union had voted to strike
* Medium-sized mine produced 86,200 tns in 2010
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Workers of one union at
Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine, which
produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in 2010, have voted in favor of
a new labor contract, defusing a strike threat, a union leader
said on Tuesday.
The union's assembly voted to approve Teck's new
offer after the Vancouver-based miner requested
government-brokered talks to stave off a strike the union voted
for last week, union president Jorge Flores said.
"The assembly has sent us to approve the offer," which
includes the salary increase the union had requested, Flores
said.
The union has 309 members. The mine's total workforce of
around 900 people also includes members of a second union and
subcontractors.
World No.1 copper producer Chile was battered by a wave of
mining strikes last year as unions sought to leverage record
prices.
Teck was not immediately available to comment.