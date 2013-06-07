(Corrects figures and recasts story after central bank corrects
data for May's trade surplus, export revenue and copper revenue)
SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile's trade surplus
widened slightly to $639 million in May from April
as export revenue rose slightly and imports remained broadly
static, the central bank said on Friday.
Export-dependent Chile's robust economy is slowing on the
back of easing investment and domestic demand, triggering bets
on a rate cut.
The trade balance figure compares with a surplus of $447
million in April and a $160 million deficit in May 2012,
according to central bank data.
Exports in May reached $7.236 billion, expanding from $6.906
billion in April and $6.434 billion in May of last year.
Imports were about $6.597 billion in May, broadly steady
compared with April's $6.459 billion and the $6.594 billion
posted in May 2012, suggesting Chile's robust domestic demand
growth is losing some of its dynamism.
Chile's copper export revenue was up at $3.673
billion in May, compared with $3.527 billion in April and $3.226
billion in May of last year, the bank added.
