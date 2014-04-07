SANTIAGO, April 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.702 billion in March, after a surplus of $1.237 billion in February, central bank data showed on Monday. March 2014 Feb 2014 March 2013 Trade balance $1,702 $1,237 $515 (millions of dollars) Exports (billions of $7.323 $6.555 $6.217 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.621 $5.318 $5.702 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.605 $3.794 $2.773 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Bernadette Baum)