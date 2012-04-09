* Exports in March down to $7.3 bln vs $7.7 bln y/y * March imports up at $6.4 bln vs $6.2 bln y/y * March copper export revenue down 16.1 pct yr/yr SANTIAGO, April 9 Chile posted a trade surplus of around $910 million in March, slightly up from February's upwardly revised $834 million surplus, the central bank said on Monday, likely not changing the central bank's expected scenario of holding interest rates in coming months. Exports totaled about $7.3 billion in March, up from $6.5 billion in February but down about 5.5 percent from around $7.7 billion in the March 2011. Imports, meanwhile, totaled about $6.4 billion, up from $5.7 billion in February and up about 3.3 percent from some $6.2 billion in March 2011. The lower export figure indicates slowing global demand is hitting export-dependent Chile but the increase in imports suggests the country's domestic demand continues to be brisk, said Matias Madrid, economist with Banco Penta in Santiago. "Exports have fallen as economies in developed nations have decelerated, but dynamic domestic demand has supported imports," said Madrid. The central bank has held rates at 5.0 percent since a surprise cut in January to stimulate economic growth amid a slowdown. It was its first reduction in 2-1/2 years. The central bank will likely wait and see how demand for Chile's copper and other commodities develops from China and other major trading partners and how the course of domestic inflation evolves before moving its key rate, analysts said. Traders polled by the bank have switched earlier expectations for further rate cuts to forecast a hike by year-end due to stronger-than-expected economic activity and job growth data and upward price pressures. In mid-March, the bank said that expectations derived from the prices of financial assets forecast the first rate hike toward the end of the year, following recent higher-than-expected inflation readings. Last week, central bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view, and raised its forecast for economic growth to between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, from a previous forecast of 3.75 to 4.75 percent range. Chile's gross domestic product expanded 6 percent in 2011. Chilean copper export revenue tumbled 16.1 percent to $3.623 billion in March from the year earlier' s exports of $4.320 billion, when it was boosted by high prices, the central bank said on Monday. But the world's top copper producer's export revenue in March was a whisker higher than February 2012's upwardly revised $3.593 billion. While copper capped its biggest quarterly gain since late 2010 at the start of this year, prices remain well under the all-time high of $10,190 per tonne hit in February 2011, which boosted March 2011 copper export revenue. Revenue from the red metal totaled $10.476 billion in the first quarter of the year, down 6.5 percent from the $11.2 billion registered in the same period last year, bank data showed.