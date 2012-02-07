SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.98 billion in January, widening sharply compared to December's previously reported $393.21 million surplus as exports surged, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Exports totaled about $7.636 billion during January, while imports were around $5.656 billion. Copper export revenue totaled $4.168 billion, compared to December's previously reported $3.195 billion. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)