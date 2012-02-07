Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.98 billion in January, widening sharply compared to December's previously reported $393.21 million surplus as exports surged, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Exports totaled about $7.636 billion during January, while imports were around $5.656 billion. Copper export revenue totaled $4.168 billion, compared to December's previously reported $3.195 billion. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, June 12 British car workers at BMW have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.