SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile posted a trade deficit of $152 million in May, a sharp reversal from April's $1.047 billion surplus and f r om the May 2011 surplus of $1. 417 billion, t he central bank said on Thursday.

It was the first monthly trade deficit since August, according to central bank data. Exports totaled about $6 .514 bi llion in May, while imports were about $6. 667 bi llion. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)