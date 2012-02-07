* Jan trade surplus widens to $1.98 billion
* Export revenue widens from Dec, imports shrink
* Copper exports jump 11.7 pct compared with Jan 2011
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chile posted a trade
surplus of $1.98 billion in January, jumping
fivefold compared with December as exports and copper prices
jumped but falling 6 percent compared with a year earlier,
the central bank said on Tuesday.
Exports totaled about $7.636 billion
during January, increasing 10.8 percent from $6.89 billion
in January of last year and jumping 21 percent from December's
$6.31 billion.
I mports were around $5.656
billion, widening 18.2 percent from $4.79 billion in
January of last year but clocking a 4.5 percent fall from
December's $5.92 billion.
In December, the trade surplus was $394 million.
"In our opinion, the lower import growth likely
reflects moderating domestic demand, which allows us to
reiterate our expectation of a slowdown and growth around 4.2
percent this year," said Banchile Inversiones in a note to
clients.
Copper export revenue totaled $4.168 billion, jumping
11.7 percent compared with $3.73 billion in January of last year
and increasing 30.5 percent compared with December's $3.195
billion.
The world's top exporter of the red metal was boosted
by a recovery in its key mining sector and a 10 percent jump in
copper prices during January, the biggest gain in three
months.
Analysts have been divided on whether the central bank
will hold interest rates or opt for another cut after a surprise
reduction in January, and are waiting for inflation data due out
on Wednesday for a steer on the likely direction of monetary
policy.
The bank cut its benchmark rate to 5 percent last
month, the first reduction in two and a half years on fears of
harm from the euro zone's debt woes on Chile's small, open
economy.
Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in
December from November, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump
since July 2010, the central bank said on Monday, reinforcing
some expectations the bank could opt to hold rates next week.
"Our analysis of prices and activity to date permit us
to think the central bank will hold its key rate steady at its
Feb. 14 meeting," Banchile Inversiones added in its note to
clients.
The South American country posted a $10.6 billion trade
surplus in 2011, lower than 2010's $15.9 billion. Chile's
exports also include wood pulp, fruit, salmon and wine.
Copper exports in 2011 totaled a record $42.63 billion,
up from $40.26 billion in 2010, boosted in the first half of the
year by prices, which hit all-time highs of nearly $10,200 a
tonne in February.
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer
Editing by W Simon)