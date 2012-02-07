* Jan trade surplus widens to $1.98 billion * Export revenue widens from Dec, imports shrink * Copper exports jump 11.7 pct compared with Jan 2011 (Adds details on copper revenue, trade surplus) SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.98 billion in January, jumping fivefold compared with December as exports and copper prices jumped but falling 6 percent compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday. Exports totaled about $7.636 billion during January, increasing 10.8 percent from $6.89 billion in January of last year and jumping 21 percent from December's $6.31 billion. I mports were around $5.656 billion, widening 18.2 percent from $4.79 billion in January of last year but clocking a 4.5 percent fall from December's $5.92 billion. In December, the trade surplus was $394 million. "In our opinion, the lower import growth likely reflects moderating domestic demand, which allows us to reiterate our expectation of a slowdown and growth around 4.2 percent this year," said Banchile Inversiones in a note to clients. Copper export revenue totaled $4.168 billion, jumping 11.7 percent compared with $3.73 billion in January of last year and increasing 30.5 percent compared with December's $3.195 billion. The world's top exporter of the red metal was boosted by a recovery in its key mining sector and a 10 percent jump in copper prices during January, the biggest gain in three months. Analysts have been divided on whether the central bank will hold interest rates or opt for another cut after a surprise reduction in January, and are waiting for inflation data due out on Wednesday for a steer on the likely direction of monetary policy. The bank cut its benchmark rate to 5 percent last month, the first reduction in two and a half years on fears of harm from the euro zone's debt woes on Chile's small, open economy. Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December from November, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010, the central bank said on Monday, reinforcing some expectations the bank could opt to hold rates next week. "Our analysis of prices and activity to date permit us to think the central bank will hold its key rate steady at its Feb. 14 meeting," Banchile Inversiones added in its note to clients. The South American country posted a $10.6 billion trade surplus in 2011, lower than 2010's $15.9 billion. Chile's exports also include wood pulp, fruit, salmon and wine. Copper exports in 2011 totaled a record $42.63 billion, up from $40.26 billion in 2010, boosted in the first half of the year by prices, which hit all-time highs of nearly $10,200 a tonne in February. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)