SANTIAGO Aug 7 Chile posted a trade deficit of $95 million in July, a sharp reversal compared to a $1.036 billion surplus in June and a July 2011 surplus of $230 million as copper export revenues in the world No.1 producer fell, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Exports totaled about $6.118 billion in July, while imports were about $6.212 billion.

Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.281 billion in July, down 3.3 percent compared with $3.827 billion in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday. In July 2011, copper export revenue totaled $3.394 billion.

It was the second monthly trade deficit of 2012, after a $152 million shortfall in May.

For the first seven months of the year, Chile's trade surplus totaled $4.623 billion on exports of $46.698 billion and imports of $42.075 billion.

Chile's small, export-dependent economy is bracing for fallout from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in global demand, especially from top trade partner and big metals consumer China.

Chile's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May and surged from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, a result seen ruling out any chance of an interest rate cut in the near-term.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16 policy meeting.