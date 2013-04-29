SANTIAGO, April 29 Shareholders of Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores on Monday approved plans for a $500 million capital increase to boost the company's float, repay debt and push forward development plans.

Vapores has faced steep losses as it grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases.

The hike is planned for this year.

Vapores' shares were up 0.26 percent in afternoon trade, while the IPSA blue-chip index fell 0.47 percent.