BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Shareholders of Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores on Monday approved plans for a $500 million capital increase to boost the company's float, repay debt and push forward development plans.
Vapores has faced steep losses as it grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases.
The hike is planned for this year.
Vapores' shares were up 0.26 percent in afternoon trade, while the IPSA blue-chip index fell 0.47 percent.
May 31 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.