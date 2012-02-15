SANTIAGO Feb 15 Regional shipper, Chile's Vapores, said on Wednesday it had completed a $1.2 billion capital increase aimed at shoring up its finances as it grapples with lower shipping rates and high fuel prices.

Vapores said it raised around $412 million on Wednesday, adding to $788 million worth of the capital increase already completed.

It says that overall, the capital increase involved the issue of 5.87 billion shares at $0.2045 per share.

The capital increase is part of a restructuring of the embattled company that began last year and aims to boost its competitiveness and finances.

Vapores said that following the completion of the capital increase, the company had been divided into two units: Vapores, which will handle shipping, and SAAM, which will handle logistics and storage.

Shareholders approved the $1.2 billion capital increase in October as the company braced for very negative 2011 earnings.

Vapores said on Monday it lost $1.25 billion last year, on high fuel prices, hefty ship and container leasing fees and falling transport rates.

Last year, Vapores said the Chile's prominent Luksic family holding group Quinenco would finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones would finance $100 million and shareholders the remaining $100 million.

The Luksic family has been seeking to increase its indirect stake in Vapores. The family also has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile, the country's No. 2, bank and is involved in copper manufacturing through Madeco SA and in mining via Antofagasta Minerals. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)